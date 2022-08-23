The 2022 NFL season is approaching and all 32 teams will begin the year with at least some hope of playing in the 2023 Super Bowl. However, not all teams were created equally, and with Josh Allen establishing himself as one of the league's top young quarterbacks, the Buffalo Bills have made the postseason the last three years. Buffalo led the NFL in point differential and yard differential a season ago and is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

However, there are eight other teams with Super Bowl 57 odds of 20-1 or better with the NFL preseason underway. Now, NFL futures bettors will have a variety of options at their disposal with so much parity in the league. Which 2023 Super Bowl contenders are providing the best value in the preseason NFL odds, and which teams should you stay away from at their current price? Before you make any 2023 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 57 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicappers R.J. White, Alex Selesnick and Brett Anderson.

White consistently crushes the NFL as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. Anderson is coming off a dominant 2021 NFL season in which he went 23-9, returning $1,315 to $100 players, and was a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2023 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, SportsLine's experts have scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams, and released their top Super Bowl 57 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the Los Angeles Rams, even though they're one of the top favorites at 12-1 in the Super Bowl odds 2023. The defending Super Bowl champions are fifth on the preseason NFL odds and this is undoubtedly one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. However, years of leveraging draft picks to acquire established and expensive veterans will eventually take a toll. Losing Andrew Whitworth, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. could be the first big stress test.

"Things broke right for the Rams last year en route to Sean McVay's first Super Bowl win, including winning their last three playoff games by three points and drawing the preseason longshot Bengals in the Super Bowl rather than Bills or Chiefs," White told SportsLine. "The biggest drawback to backing the Rams is Matthew Stafford's nagging elbow injury. Even if he feels it's not an issue now, that could be very different by the second half of the season and especially in the playoffs."

How to make Super Bowl 57 picks

SportsLine's experts are also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot loaded up with a new head coach and plenty of playmakers in the offseason, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who are SportsLine's experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2023? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2023 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of the 2023 Super Bowl best bets, from the team of expert that have generated thousands of dollars in profit for followers over the past few seasons.

2023 Super Bowl odds to win

Buffalo Bills 6-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-2

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Kansas City Chiefs 11-1

Los Angeles Rams 12-1

Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

San Francisco 49ers 16-1

Denver Broncos 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 22-1

Baltimore Ravens 22-1

Cleveland Browns 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Arizona Cardinals 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

New England Patriots 40-1

New Orleans Saints 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Miami Dolphins 40-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 80-1

New York Giants 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Detroit Lions 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 125-1

New York Jets 125-1

Chicago Bears 150-1

Seattle Seahawks 150-1

Atlanta Falcons 250-1

Houston Texans 300-1