Last year's Super Bowl featured a pair of four-seeds, marking the first time two four-seeds have squared off in the title game since NFL playoff seeding began in 1975. It was also the first time a four-seed had won the Super Bowl since the Ravens in 2012. The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook are not counting on the Bengals and Rams to make it back to the big game this season, pricing Los Angeles at 12-1 and Cincinnati as a 22-1 long shot in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds. Buffalo is the 6-1 Super Bowl favorite, while Tampa Bay is 15-2 and Green Bay is 11-1. Should you back Rodgers and Green Bay with your 2023 Super Bowl bets? Before you make any 2023 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 57 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicappers R.J. White, Alex Selesnick and Brett Anderson.

White consistently crushes the NFL as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. Anderson is coming off a dominant 2021 NFL season in which he went 23-9, returning $1,315 to $100 players, and was a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Anderson is fading the Buffalo Bills, even though they're the top favorite at 6-1 in the Super Bowl odds 2023. Buffalo was one of the best teams in the NFL on both sides of the ball last season, but still came up short to Kansas City in the postseason. The Bills are now the favorites to win Super Bowl 57 and quarterback Josh Allen is the 7-1 favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.

The Bills have been knocking on the door the last two years, but Kansas City has been too much to overcome on both occasions. Buffalo will have to contend with a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay squad along with a loaded Denver roster, so the path to winning the title is not as simple. The Bills will also likely have to get past the Chiefs in the postseason, so Anderson is happy to pass on Buffalo to win the 2023 title.

2023 Super Bowl odds to win

Buffalo Bills 6-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-2

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Kansas City Chiefs 11-1

Los Angeles Rams 12-1

Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

San Francisco 49ers 16-1

Denver Broncos 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 22-1

Baltimore Ravens 22-1

Cleveland Browns 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Arizona Cardinals 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

New England Patriots 40-1

New Orleans Saints 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Miami Dolphins 40-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 80-1

New York Giants 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Detroit Lions 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 125-1

New York Jets 125-1

Chicago Bears 150-1

Seattle Seahawks 150-1

Atlanta Falcons 250-1

Houston Texans 300-1