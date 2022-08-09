The Los Angeles Chargers haven't won their division since 2009 and have finished third in the AFC West the last two seasons. Prognosticators feel differently about them this year, as quarterback Justin Herbert enters his third season and other stars on both sides of the ball like Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Derwin James return with their sights set on a deep playoff run. The Chargers are 15-1 in the early 2023 Super Bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook, just behind the defending champions and roommates at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams head into the season with 12-1 odds to repeat and are close behind other Super Bowl 57 contenders like the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, who are both 11-1 in preseason NFL futures. Buffalo enters the season as 6-1 favorites to win the title this season, but the Bills have been bounced by the Chiefs in the playoffs the last two years. Before you make any 2023 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 57 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicappers R.J. White, Alex Selesnick and Brett Anderson.

White consistently crushes the NFL as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. Anderson is coming off a dominant 2021 NFL season in which he went 23-9, returning $1,315 to $100 players, and was a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Top 2023 Super Bowl picks

White is fading the Rams, even though they are the defending champs and 12-1 to repeat this season. Winning back-to-back championships is extremely difficult and hasn't been done since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005. Quarterback Tom Brady was in just his fourth and fifth seasons and had already won his first championship in 2002. This year, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be in his 13th season and he enters with concerns of an elbow issue in his throwing arm.

Although Brady proved to be an exception after Drew Bledsoe was injured in 2001, teams that lose their starting quarterbacks don't typically go on to win Super Bowls. While most expect Stafford to be ready to go in Week 1, there is concern that someone with his injury history has a higher likelihood of breaking down as the season wears on. Besides Stafford, White has concerns about the overall depth of the Rams' roster and what it would mean if other star players start picking up injuries.

"While most teams won't survive the loss of the starting quarterback, the Rams are one of the most top-heavy rosters in the league by design," White told SportsLine. "So any loss of a star player is going to be more difficult to overcome."

How to make Super Bowl 57 picks

2023 Super Bowl odds to win

Buffalo Bills 6-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-2

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Kansas City Chiefs 11-1

Los Angeles Rams 12-1

Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

San Francisco 49ers 16-1

Denver Broncos 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 22-1

Baltimore Ravens 22-1

Cleveland Browns 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Arizona Cardinals 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

New England Patriots 40-1

New Orleans Saints 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Miami Dolphins 40-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 80-1

New York Giants 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Detroit Lions 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 125-1

New York Jets 125-1

Chicago Bears 150-1

Seattle Seahawks 150-1

Atlanta Falcons 250-1

Houston Texans 300-1