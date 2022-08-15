Ahead of last season, the Cincinnati Bengals were tied with the New York Jets for the third-longest odds to win Super Bowl 56 at 150-1. Those who took that bet nearly made a mint on it after the Bengals improbably made it to the big game, but fell just three points short of the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. came into 2021 with the same Super Bowl odds it has to repeat as champs this year at 12-1. This season, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks share the distinction of 150-1 options in the 2023 Super Bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but is either long shot a realistic candidate to replicate what the Bengals did last season?

The Seahawks will begin this season without quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time in 10 years, while the Bears have a first-time head coach in Matt Eberflus. Wilson's new team, the Denver Broncos, are one of this season's top 2023 Super Bowl contenders, tied with San Francisco for the seventh-best NFL futures odds at 16-1. Before you make any 2023 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 57 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicappers R.J. White, Alex Selesnick and Brett Anderson.

White consistently crushes the NFL as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. Anderson is coming off a dominant 2021 NFL season in which he went 23-9, returning $1,315 to $100 players, and was a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs. Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in MLB, NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to deliver profitable long-term results.

Top 2023 Super Bowl picks

White is high on the Miami Dolphins, even though they're a 40-1 long shot in the Super Bowl odds 2023. There is plenty to be excited about this season in South Florida after the team acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill to pair with Jaylen Waddle, who was electric in his rookie season. Tua Tagovailoa has been a polarizing quarterback during his tenure in Miami, but the team did its best to help him in the offseason after it also brought in offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Connor Williams in addition to running back Chase Edmonds in free agency.

The biggest offseason change for the Dolphins, however, was at head coach, where Mike McDaniel will get his first opportunity after 14 years as an assistant for other NFL staffs. His most recent stop was in San Francisco, where he served as the run game and offensive coordinator for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

"The defense has a tougher slate of opponents than last year, but will enjoy continuity with a unit that has several good-to-great players in featured roles," White told SportsLIne. "I believe the Dolphins are a playoff team unless McDaniel flops as a head coach, and that's going to make this ticket a remarkable value come January."

2023 Super Bowl odds to win

Buffalo Bills 6-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-2

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Kansas City Chiefs 11-1

Los Angeles Rams 12-1

Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

San Francisco 49ers 16-1

Denver Broncos 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 22-1

Baltimore Ravens 22-1

Cleveland Browns 25-1

Indianapolis Colts 25-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Las Vegas Raiders 30-1

Arizona Cardinals 35-1

Tennessee Titans 35-1

New England Patriots 40-1

New Orleans Saints 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Miami Dolphins 40-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 80-1

New York Giants 100-1

Carolina Panthers 125-1

Detroit Lions 125-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 125-1

New York Jets 125-1

Chicago Bears 150-1

Seattle Seahawks 150-1

Atlanta Falcons 250-1

Houston Texans 300-1