There are not many surprises in the 2024 Super Bowl odds, with last year's participants at the top of the NFL futures odds. The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as champions, while the Eagles are right on their heels at 13-2 in the Super Bowl 58 odds. Other top Super Bowl 58 contenders include the Bills (9-1), 49ers (10-1) and Bengals (11-1). Which teams have value and are worth including in your 2024 Super Bowl bets?

Kansas City has two Super Bowl rings and three Super Bowl appearances in the last four seasons. The Chiefs still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid, so they could be a popular pick for Super Bowl 58 bets. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

One surprise: White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're among the 2024 Super Bowl longshots at 40-1. The Seahawks were a surprise playoff team last season due to quarterback Geno Smith's breakout year and they added pieces in the offseason to set themselves up for a deeper run this season.

Smith now has rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to go along with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, giving him one of the league's best wide receiver units. He also has rookie running back Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, so the Seahawks could be among the NFL's best offenses. They are also playing in the weaker of the two conferences, getting to avoid the Chiefs, Bengals and Bills in their playoff path leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks added pieces on the defensive side of the ball as well, putting them just behind the 49ers in the NFC West odds. Their experienced quarterback gives them a chance to make a deep run once the postseason begins. Those are all reasons why White has found value on Seattle as a Super Bowl longshot this season. See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1