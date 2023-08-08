We're still more than six months away from the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but with all 32 teams now in training camp, a championship run is on everybody's mind. The Eagles came up a possession short of winning a title and with Jalen Hurts signing a $255 million extension this offseason, they could feel like their Super Bowl window is wide open. Philadelphia is 15-2 to win it all in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs top the Super Bowl 58 futures at 6-1. The Bills have won 47 games the last four years with Josh Allen at the helm, but haven't made a Super Bowl appearance yet. They're 9-1 in the Super Bowl 58 odds. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is backing the Seattle Seahawks, even though they're longshots at 40-1. After trading away Russell Wilson during the offseason and turning over the starting quarterback role to longtime backup Geno Smith, the Seahawks entered 2022 with their over/under for wins set at just 5.5. However, they blew expectations away.

Seattle went 9-8, making the playoffs as a wild card. Smith won NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year honors and was even a factor in the NFL MVP race, leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Now, Seattle has used several of the picks it acquired in the Wilson trade to surround Smith with talent, adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet and bolstering its secondary with Devon Witherspoon. White likes the 40-1 price on a team with a chance of making the playoffs again if Smith continues to play well and that could be in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NFC with a few breaks. See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1