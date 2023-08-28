It's time to start betting 2024 Super Bowl futures. Recent Super Bowl trends indicate that you should have exposure to the top-five favorites in the 2024 Super Bowl odds. When the 2022 NFL season kicked off, the Chiefs were second favorites in the closing Super Bowl odds at 10-1 and the last five Lombardi Trophy winners were all one of the five favorites in the preseason Super Bowl lines. However, the last preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl was the Patriots in 2018 and there have only been two teams to win as the favorite in the last 16 seasons. That doesn't bode well for the Chiefs, who are the 6-1 favorites in the Super Bowl 58 odds to win their second title in a row and their third title in five seasons.

Should you include Kansas City in your 2024 Super Bowl bets and who should you have exposure to as you make your Super Bowl predictions? SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White has analyzed the Super Bowl 58 predictions.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2024 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams, and released their top Super Bowl 58 picks.

One surprise: White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're longshots at 40-1. While only two preseason Super Bowl favorites have won titles in the last 16 years, there have been five teams to win as 18-1 longshots or higher in the last 15 seasons, including the Eagles as 40-1 longshots in Super Bowl LII.

That puts Seattle right in the wheelhouse of an acceptable risk and this is a roster built for postseason success if Geno Smith can continue playing at a high level. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives Seattle one of the best receiver trios in the NFL, while Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnett give them a solid one-two punch at running back.

Defensively, Seattle showed improvement at the end of last season, limiting its last three regular-season opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense. The Seahawks added first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner to the mix and should be significantly improved. Those are all reasons why White likes the Seahawks at minimum as a wild card team and even sees potential for them to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving them better Super Bowl chances than their odds would imply. See all of White's picks here.

How to make Super Bowl 58 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot is "one of the smartest lottery ticket bets you can make" and has a proven head coach that should help give them an edge.

2024 Super Bowl odds

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1