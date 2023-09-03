The new NFL season is rapidly approaching, leaving bettors little time to find value in the preseason 2024 Super Bowl odds. The defending champion Chiefs are atop the Super Bowl 58 odds at 6-1, with the Eagles (15-2), Niners (9-1) and Bills (9-1) also getting single-digit 2024 Super Bowl futures. Hitting any of those would bring a strong payout, but bettors are searching a little further down the NFL futures as well in search of giant returns. Is there a mid-priced team such as the Seahawks at 40-1, Vikings at 40-1 or Bears at 50-1 who are worth a look in your Super Bowl bets?

Should you go even bigger and see if a rookie quarterback could lead a stunning run for a team like the Panthers (70-1), Colts (125-1) or Texans (200-1)? Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

One surprise: White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're among the 2024 Super Bowl longshots at 40-1. Franchise stalwarts such as Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas and Marshawn Lynch have all moved on in recent years, but coach Pete Carroll keeps fielding a winning team.

In fact, the Seahawks have made the playoffs in all but three of his 13 seasons at the helm, including in four of the past five seasons. The 2022 campaign might've been his best coaching job, as he took an overlooked quarterback in Geno Smith and rallied the team to a postseason berth despite playing in one of the league's toughest divisions, the NFC West. The Seahawks had a halftime lead on the 49ers in the Wild Card Round before falling short late.

The Niners are predicted to win the NFC West this season, but White isn't completely sold on San Francisco quarterback Brody Purdy, potentially opening the door for Seattle to claim a premium playoff spot.

"If the QB situation ultimately keeps the 49ers from being a runaway team in the NFC West, the Seahawks could compete for the division and potentially challenge the Eagles for the No. 1 seed," White told SportsLine. See all of White's picks here.

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1