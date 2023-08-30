With the NFL preseason finished and Week 1 inching closer, football fans are already thinking about the final game of this season. Super Bowl 58 odds and futures have been out since the final whistle of Super Bowl 57, but how should you feel about the favorite? Since 1988, only six preseason favorites have gone on to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs (6-1) hope to become the first preseason favorite since the Patriots in 2018 to win the Super Bowl in February. If you aren't going to bet Kansas City in the 2024 Super Bowl odds, who would you feel more confident with?

The Eagles (15-2), 49ers (9-1), Bills (9-1) and Bengals (10-1) have the next lowest Super Bowl odds 2024. The Bills had the lowest odds last year, but failed to reach the AFC Championship game. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2024 Super Bowl odds as the preseason gets underway, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams, and released their top Super Bowl 58 picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is fading the Seahawks, even though they're among the 2024 Super Bowl favorites at 9-1. Quarterback Brock Purdy was the feel-good underdog story last season. He went from Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to winning all five of his regular-season starts after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (broken foot). Purdy won his first two playoff games before suffering an elbow injury early in the NFC Championship game.

Still, there are questions about if Purdy, who is coming off elbow surgery, can be the QB1 for an entire season with teams game planning to stop him throughout the season. If he struggles, will head coach Kyle Shannahan be quick to sub in Sam Darnold?

Although the NFC isn't as deep as the AFC, San Francisco will still need to get past teams like the Eagles, Cowboys and Vikings to make the Super Bowl. At 9-1 odds, there are too many pitfalls for the 49ers and White doesn't see the value in taking them to win it all at this number. See all of White's picks here.

How to make Super Bowl 58 picks

White is also eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the playoffs last season. This massive long shot is "one of the smartest lottery ticket bets you can make" and has a proven head coach that should help give them an edge. Anyone who backs this pick could hit it big and you can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who are SportsLine's experts backing to win the Super Bowl 2024? And which massive longshot can go all the way? Check out the 2024 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of the 2024 Super Bowl best bets, all from the Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports who finished 2022 on a 107-80-6 run with his NFL ATS picks.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1