All 32 teams in the NFL have opened training camp. In a league defined by parity over the years, they all think they have at least a shot at participating in Super Bowl 58 later this year. The 2024 Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the state-of-the-art venue just off the Las Vegas Strip that has been home to the Raiders since 2020. The Raiders made a significant change at quarterback during the offseason, waiving Derek Carr and acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo. Two of the last three Super Bowl champions have won a championship in their home stadium, but the Raiders are 45-1 longshots in the 2024 Super Bowl odds.

Their biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, are 6-1 favorites in the 2024 Super Bowl futures to repeat as champions and become the NFL's newest dynasty with three titles in five years. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is fading the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're one of the top Super Bowl favorites. By any measure, 2022 was a success for the 49ers. They won 12 games in a row and made it to the NFC Championship Game, unearthing a potential franchise quarterback in 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who went a perfect 7-0 as a starter after beginning the season as a third-stringer.

However, Purdy tore his UCL during the postseason and required a surgery to repair the torn ligament. Now, Purdy is in jeopardy of missing time in 2023 and even if he is healthy, he could feel the pressure from the presence of top-five picks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold on the roster.

In addition, the 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Texans and weren't particularly active during the offseason. Despite possessing a strong roster, White is fearful of regression and is fading the 49ers as a Super Bowl favorite. See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1