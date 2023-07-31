The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner and all 32 teams will begin the year with designs on reaching the 2023 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. However, Super Bowl rosters over recent years have fit a mold with a superstar quarterback being a prerequisite to play for a championship. Patrick Mahomes won a second ring with the Chiefs last season and Kansas City is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds, followed by the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at 15-2 in the 2024 Super Bowl futures.

The San Francisco 49ers (9-1), Buffalo Bills (9-1) and Cincinnati Bengals have all made late postseason pushes in recent years and they round out the top five in the Super Bowl 58 odds. The Dallas Cowboys (15-1) and the New York Jets (16-1) after their offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers are the only other franchises with Super Bowl LVIII odds below 20-1. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is backing the Seattle Seahawks among his Super Bowl 58 best bets, even though they're 40-1 longshots in the Super Bowl odds 2024. After trading away Russell Wilson last offseason and entrusting backup Geno Smith as the starting quarterback, many assumed Seattle had entered full rebuilding mode. Instead, the Seahawks made the postseason as a wild card.

"Geno Smith played like a dark horse MVP candidate for much of last season, and the defense finally started to find its feet later in the year. The Seahawks also added a lot of talent in the offseason, particularly in the draft with a number of premium picks," White told SportsLine. "If the QB situation ultimately keeps the 49ers from being a runaway team in the NFC West, the Seahawks could compete for the division and potentially challenge the Eagles for the No. 1 seed." See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1