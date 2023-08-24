The Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only four franchises in the NFL that have never played in a Super Bowl. However, all four teams are preparing for what they hope will be a dream season in 2023. The 2024 Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and NFL handicappers across the country are getting in their 2024 Super Bowl picks before the regular season begins on September 7. Detroit is one of the most buzzworthy teams in the NFL and despite failing to make the postseason last year, the Lions are listed at 25-1 in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds.

The Jaguars are also 25-1 in the Super Bowl 58 odds, while the Browns are 35-1 in the latest 2024 Super Bowl futures. The Texans are in the process of yet another rebuild and are tied for the worst Super Bowl odds at 200-1 with the Arizona Cardinals. Before you make any 2024 Super Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Super Bowl 58 predictions from SportsLine NFL handicapper and SuperContest participant R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors

One surprise: White is fading the 49ers, even though they're among the favorites at 9-1. Despite having a quarterback on the roster whom they spent a No. 3 overall pick on in the 2021 NFL Draft and another they signed who was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018, San Francisco appears prepared to put all their faith in Brock Purdy after a magical seven-game run last season.

Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL during a run as the starter that lasted into the postseason late in the year. However, Purdy suffered a UCL injury during the playoffs and had to undergo offseason elbow surgery. He's missed most of camp, but has resumed practicing and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'd have to melt down for him to not be considered the Week 1 starter.

That's good news for the franchise if you're buying into the hype, but there's regression potential for Purdy and the 49ers have a challenging first-place schedule to contend with. Even with Purdy back in the fold, San Francisco will have a dominant Eagles squad to contend with in the NFC and the Bills, Bengals and defending-champion Chiefs would all present problems in the Super Bowl. See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1