The 2024 Super Bowl will take place just off the Las Vegas Strip, with Allegiant Stadium set to host for the first time. Super Bowl 58 will be played on February 11, 2024, a date all 32 teams will have circled on their calendars with the new NFL season set to begin in just over a month. Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles on a TD drive to tie Super Bowl 57 late in the fourth quarter, but left too much time on the clock for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the 6-1 favorites in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds. The Eagles are 15-2 in the 2023 Super Bowl futures, followed by the Bills (9-1), 49ers (9-1) and Bengals (10-1).

One surprise: White is fading the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're one of the Vegas favorites to win it all at 9-1. This looked like arguably the best roster in football for a stretch in 2022, with San Francisco ripping off 12 consecutive victories to make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. However, they were beaten soundly in that game with a fourth-string quarterback playing most of the game, and health at the position remains a question entering 2023.

"The 49ers lost to the Chiefs in Week 7 and then didn't lose again until the NFC title game as Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Potential Franchise Quarterback over the course of eight starts," White told SportsLine. "We'll see how much the schedule contributed to the 49ers' run and whether Purdy can replicate his success and answer questions about his health heading into Week 1. But between QB health, the loss of DeMeco Ryans and only one big addition of note between free agency and the draft (Javon Hargrave), this is a team I'm avoiding." See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1