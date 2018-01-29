NFL Super Bowl odds and picks 2018: Proven computer model loves Under in Patriots vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites over the Eagles, down one from the opening line. Concerns about the health of Rob Gronkowski (concussion) have helped push the line down. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas think will be scored, stands at 48, the same as where it opened.



With Super Bowl LII now set in stone, the computer simulated the game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you the model is loving the Under, which is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. That's in stark contrast to the general public, who is only backing it 33 percent of the time, a number that has fallen throughout the first week of Super Bowl betting.

The model knows Super Bowl 52 features two of the top defenses in the NFL with an Over-Under that would be one of the highest on any given week.

The Eagles finished the regular season fourth in the NFL in points allowed at 18.4 per game, while the Patriots were right behind them at 18.5. Combined, that's an average of 36.9 points given up, 11 below the Super Bowl Over-Under.

In the regular season, all NFL teams averaged 21.7 points, down a full point from 2016.

In their last four games, the Patriots have allowed an average of just 14 points to the Jaguars, Titans, Jets, and Bills, a group that includes three playoff teams. The Eagles, meanwhile, haven't allowed more than 10 points in a game since Week 15.

After simulating the 2018 Super Bowl 10,000 times, SportsLine's advanced model says you can expect 44 points to be scored, easily clearing the Under.



Super Bowl 52: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (-4.5, 48)