There are just three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. Can you believe it? The Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to win the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers haven't missed a beat despite being down to their third-string quarterback and the Cincinnati Bengals are surging.

This past week, we saw the Minnesota Vikings record the largest comeback in NFL history, the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Dallas Cowboys in overtime and the New York Giants got back on track with a momentous win over the rival Washington Commanders. How did this past week affect Vegas' view on who the eventual champion will be? Super Bowl odds are fluid, so let's take a look at the current odds compared to where they were just a week ago. Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for the top 20 NFL teams, and then break down some of the noteworthy changes.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Bengals move into top five

Cincy went from +1200 to +750 to win the Super Bowl in just a couple weeks. The Bengals have won six straight, and have entered the top five when it comes to shortest Super Bowl odds. That 34-23 win over the Buccaneers was pretty incredible, as the Bengals were down 17 points in the second quarter! Previously, Tom Brady had won 94 straight games when he had a 17-point lead. Joe Burrow leads the NFL in passer rating since Week 3, while the defense has helped with their +5 turnover differential. That ranks fifth-best in the NFL. At 10-4, they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC!

The Bengals have the fifth-worst pass-blocking offensive line, per PFF, but Burrow has taken just 1.3 sacks per game during this six-game win streak. He was taking 3.8 sacks per game prior. With elite weapons around Burrow, there's no doubt the Bengals are legitimate contenders.

Chargers and Jaguars see big jumps

Both of these teams have won two straight now, and are moving up in power rankings and Super Bowl odds as well. The Chargers went from +4500 to +2800, while the Jaguars went from +20000 to +9000. In looking at the Chargers schedule, I really do think they make the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight gives them an 83 percent chance of doing so, and just look at their schedule: Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos.

As for the Jaguars, they are not fighting for a wild-card spot. They are fighting for a division title. With the Titans' four-game losing streak, Mike Vrabel's squad has left the door wide open on the AFC South. The Jaguars scored an upset victory in overtime against the Cowboys this past Sunday, and now get the sliding Jets on a short week. Trevor Lawrence has now gone back-to-back games throwing at least three touchdowns, and has a 14-1 TD-INT ratio over his last six games. The Week 18 showdown between Jacksonville and Tennessee could decide the division.

Lions on the prowl?

The Lions were +20000 to win the Super Bowl a couple weeks ago, and are now +5000. What looked impossible a couple weeks ago is now entirely possible, as the Lions' three-game win streak has them in a solid position to grab a wild-card spot. With the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Packers next up on the docket, Detroit really could make the playoffs.

At the same time, I mean, c'mon. I'm not sure the Lions should be in the top 12 when it comes to teams with the best odds to hoist the Lombardi. Even if they have become America's team.