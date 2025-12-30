It all comes down to Week 18 in the NFC West and though the division title will come down to the Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup Saturday, the Rams aren't to be forgotten despite their Monday Night Football loss. The Seahawks (13-3) took over as the favorite to win the Super Bowl next month, according to DraftKings, but the Rams are right behind. San Francisco has closed the gap, and a victory this weekend would give oddsmakers an even tougher decision to make between the three. In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills stumbled slightly, but the big move came as a result of the Steelers' loss to the Browns. The Ravens vaulted ahead of Pittsburgh before their AFC North deciding game, set for Sunday Night Football. The NFC has its own high stakes showdown on Saturday, and the Panthers and Buccaneers switched places with Tampa Bay now the longest shot in the field entering the teams' NFC South showdown. There's a scenario where the Panthers advance even if they lose to Tampa as long as the Falcons beat the Saints in Week 18.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 18.

Super Bowl odds (via DraftKings)

Eliminated: Bengals, Browns, Cardinals, Chiefs, Colts, Commanders, Cowboys, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Lions, Raiders, Saints, Titans, Vikings

Notable moves

The 49ers were impressive in a 42-35 victory against the Bears, with Christian McCaffrey totaling 181 yards and Brock Purdy throwing for 303 yards and three TDs. That put them among the top four favorites and a home victory against the Seahawks on Saturday would be a major statement. Seattle cruised past Carolina 27-10 in Week 17 after a slow first half, and the Rams had their own horrific first half in a Monday night loss. L.A. rallied to tie it after trailing 21-0 at halftime but came up short. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, the Rams defense yielded 219 rushing yards and only a blocked field-goal return for a touchdown gave them a shot. They will try to get right against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Steelers had a chance to clinch the AFC North but couldn't get anything going against the Browns and lost 13-6. The Ravens, meanwhile, rode Derrick Henry to a stunning 41-24 victory against the Packers with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson out. Henry rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, while Tyler Huntley threw for just 107 yards. The Ravens are now -107 at DraftKings to win the NFC North, with Pittsburgh priced at +160. The Steelers beat Baltimore 27-22 in Week 14, but the Ravens outgained them by almost 100 yards and saw two late replay reviews go against them as their second-half rally fell short. Jackson' status is unclear but Baltimore had 217 rushing yards in the first meeting, including 94 from Henry. The Ravens are 3.5-point road favorites in the Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Panthers couldn't overcome the powerful Seahawks despite hanging tough for a half. They could have locked up the NFC South with a victory after Tampa Bay lost 20-17 to the Dolphins. Atlanta's victory Monday complicates things for the Bucs, who can't win the division if the Falcons win Sunday. All Carolina has to do is take care of business, and Tampa Bay has lost seven of its past eight games (beating Arizona 20-17 in Week 13). One of those losses was to Carolina two weeks ago, 23-20. The Panthers have alternated wins and losses for the past 10 weeks, so they're seemingly due for a victory but are playing on the road. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 58% of its simulations and covering 54% of the time.

The Broncos remain the top AFC choice to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings, and they face the Los Angeles Chargers, the longest shot in the field among teams that have clinched playoff spots. The Chargers fell behind early and couldn't catch up against a fierce Texans defense in a 20-16 loss in Week 17. They had 275 total yards and yielded 362 in falling to 11-5. The Chargers beat Denver 23-20 in Week 3, but the Broncos (13-3) have won 12 of 13 games since then, with the only loss to AFC South leader Jacksonville in Week 16. Denver is a 10.5-point favorite in Sunday's game, but the SportsLine model has the L.A. covering in 57% of its simulations despite Justin Herbert set to sit this one out.