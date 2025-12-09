The Houston Texans made a big statement in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season, and now the Kansas City Chiefs are in big trouble. The Jacksonville Jaguars also came away with a big victory Sunday, and the loss in Jacksonville and a major injury appear to have crashed the hopes of the Indianapolis Colts. The top of the Super Bowl odds didn't change much from the Week 14 results, but the Buffalo Bills are making a move after winning a shootout in the snow against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 15.

Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

Eliminated: Commanders, Browns, Jets, Falcons, Raiders, Giants, Titans, Saints, Cardinals

Notable moves

The Rams and Seahawks took care of business Sunday, and the Packers got a big victory against the Bears, who weren't highly regarded by oddsmakers to begin with. Buffalo's home victory against the Bengals moved them into the top four. The season-ending injury to quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) was devastating for the Colts (8-5), who were the eighth favorites at +1500 entering Week 14. With Riley Leonard also hobbled and no viable alternative -- reports had 44-year-old Philip Rivers coming in for a workout -- Indianapolis could miss the playoffs entirely. After playing in the past three Super Bowls, the Chiefs (6-7) are in the same boat. They host the Chargers (9-4), who are fresh off a big victory against the Eagles, in a do-or-die game in Week 15. The Colts face a road game against the Seahawks (10-3), who are battling for the NFC West title.

The Chiefs are a long shot, but nobody would want to see them if they do make the playoffs. They have never lost in the wild card (2-0) or divisional round (7-0) with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. But after failing to win the AFC West for the first time since 2015, things are looking bleak. Eagles fans continue to implode even though they are poised to become the first repeat champions of the NFC East since 2004. They also happened to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February. With the Raiders and two matchups against the Commanders left, they have a chance to center themselves, and obviously they wouldn't be a welcome foe in the postseason. The Texans and Jaguars have been spotty on offense, but their ferocious defenses could wreck some dreams.