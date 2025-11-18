Despite struggling mightily on offense over the last two games, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have emerged as the favorites to repeat. Beating two contenders in your own conference will do that, even if you haven't looked your best doing it. The Eagles have also beaten the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season and topped them in last year's Divisional Round, which is likely why the oddsmakers at FanDuel have L.A. behind Philadelphia in the latest Super Bowl odds after Week 11's games.

Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

Notable moves

The Ravens and Patriots continue to climb up the odds ladder with wins, but the biggest leap comes from the Windy City. Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears are now +4500 to win the Super Bowl after entering Week 11 at +8000. The Bears are at the top of the NFC North thanks in large part to a favorable schedule, but they'll have the opportunity to prove themselves with games against the Eagles, 49ers, Lions and two contests against the Packers remaining.

Despite being on the outside of the playoff picture if the postseason started today, the Chiefs remain near the top of the odds ladder at +1000. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have a lot of ground to make up, and while a 10th straight division title is likely off the table, the playoffs should still be achievable. There are still big hurdles, starting with the Colts in Week 12. Indianapolis is just ahead of Kansas City in Super Bowl odds.