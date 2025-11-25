The NFC West has been arguably the best division in football this season with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all separated by just two games. The Rams have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, but the Seahawks have one matchup remaining against Los Angeles and could still capture the division title. All three are in the contender's circle when it comes to the Super Bowl, so here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for each team after Week 12 games.

The Rams dominated the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, making a huge statement and becoming the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl in the process. Matthew Stafford looks like the clear MVP, and L.A.'s opportunistic defense is looking like the 2021 unit that had 25 takeaways. The Bucs suffered another injury in the loss with quarterback Baker Mayfield spraining the AC joint on his non-throwing shoulder, but he's expected to make a quick recovery. Tampa Bay has the benefit of playing in a weaker division, but it does need to right the ship after losing four of its last five games.

There's a clear gap among contender tiers according to the oddsmakers, as the Packers (+1500) are the last team in the top tier before the Chargers (+3300) slot in. Green Bay could make a nice jump in Week 13 if it beats Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. The Chiefs got back to their winning ways against the Colts, making Kansas City the top team in the AFC when it comes to Super Bowl odds.