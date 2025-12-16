The road to the Super Bowl runs through the NFC West, and how bumpy that road might be will be clearer after Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16. The latest Super Bowl futures have the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks as the top two teams, with both teams sitting at 11-3, Making things more interesting, the NFC West rivals square off Thursday. The San Francisco 49ers are 10-4 but have fallen behind slightly in the eyes of oddsmakers. The AFC contenders aren't quite as clear entering Week 16, with the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos leading the way but many others not far behind. Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for each team after Week 15 games, with 19 still in the mix for playoff spots (to some degree) and some critical matchups on tap in NFL Week 16.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 16.

Super Bowl odds (via DraftKings)

Eliminated: Bengals, Browns, Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Saints, Titans, Vikings

Notable moves

The Rams and Seahawks continue to battle for the top spot in the division, and Thursday night looms large. Los Angeles won the first meeting between the teams, 21-19 in Week 11. That victory and the fact that the Rams are 8-1 in their past nine games have L.A. still sitting atop the Super Bowl futures odds. The Seahawks, who also have won eight of their past nine, improved slightly despite a pretty ugly 18-16 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Seattle enters Week 16 as a slight 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings for Thursday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, took a huge step back -- mostly due to star defender Micah Parsons' season-ending injury -- going from the +750 second favorite after Week 15 to +1500 following their 34-26 loss to the Broncos. The New England Patriots' 35-31 loss in a critical rivalry matchup with the Buffalo Bills also sent them tumbling, and they join Green Bay at +1500 after being right on Buffalo's heels last week. The Bills and Broncos moved into the spots right behind the NFC West stalwarts with their victories Sunday.

In addition to the Rams-Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football, a couple of other games in NFL Week 16 will have a huge impact on the playoff race and next week's Super Bowl futures. The Chicago Bears (9-4) are well behind the 9-4-1 Packers at +3000 in the Super Bowl odds, but they host Green Bay on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers are far down in the Super Bowl odds, but a victory Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would change that. The NFC South rivals are both 7-7, and Tampa Bay went from +3500 to +7500 after its loss to Atlanta in Week 16. Carolina is only ahead of Indianapolis and Dallas in the latest Super Bowl futures after a 20-17 loss to New Orleans. The Jacksonville Jaguars also have a chance to make a statement in a Sunday afternoon matchup in Denver.