The road to the Super Bowl starts Saturday as 14 teams start chasing the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and 12 of those teams will be in action on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have bye weeks as the top seeds, and those positions also make them the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Seahawks (14-3) are the top choice of oddsmakers, with DraftKings pricing them at +330, and Denver is the top option from the AFC at +650. In between are the Los Angeles Rams (12-5), Seattle's NFC West rival, who are +425 after they closed the season with a 37-20 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams are far and away the biggest favorites on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, heading into Charlotte favored by 10.5 points. The Panthers finished the season with a losing record but won the NFC South at 8-9. They took the division crown after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning on a tiebreaker after the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints.

The San Francisco 49ers dropped in the eyes of oddsmakers after a 13-3 loss to the Seahawks on Saturday, but they have a chance to regain some ground if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are 3.5-point home favorites, while the New England Patriots also are favored at home, by 3.5 points against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Buffalo Bills (-1.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) and Houston Texans (-3.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) are favored on the road. The Chicago Bears are 1.5-point favorites at home in a rubber match against the Green Bay Packers at DraftKings, but they are underdogs at other books.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead Super Wild Card Weekend.

Super Bowl odds (via DraftKings)

Seattle Seahawks (+330) (were +475)

Los Angeles Rams (+425) (were +550)

Denver Broncos (+650) (were +700)

New England Patriots (+900) (were +900)

Philadelphia Eagles (+950) (were +1000)

Buffalo Bills (+1000) (were +1100)

Houston Texans (+1200) (were +1400)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1300) (were +1300)

Chicago Bears (+2500) (were +2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2500) (were +2200)

San Francisco 49ers (+3000) (were +850)

Los Angeles Chargers (+3000) (were +2800)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) (were +10000)

Carolina Panthers (+20000) (were +12000)

Notable moves

The 49ers (12-5) took a big tumble after they had just 173 total yards against the Seahawks while giving up 361. Seattle (14-3) had its way with San Francisco's defense on the ground, rushing for 180 yards. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet gashed the Niners' injury depleted defense for 230 total yards, and San Francisco is likely to still be without star linebacker Fred Warner, who has been out since dislocating and fracturing his ankle in Week 6. The Eagles (11-6) saw their odds to win the Super Bowl improve slightly despite resting players and losing to the Washington Commanders on Sunday to miss out on the No. 2 seed in the NFC. That means they will travel to Chicago if both win their Wild Card matchups. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings, and they are covering the spread in 52% in the SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

The Steelers (10-7) barely made the playoffs after a wild victory on Sunday Night Football. They missed the extra point on the tying touchdown then let the Ravens (8-9) move quickly into field goal range, but Tyler Loop missed what would've been a game-winning 44-yard kick. That means future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get another shot at the playoffs, but he surely won't be relishing facing Houston's defense. The Texans (12-5) have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL (17.4 points per game), while the Steelers are 17th (22.8). Pittsburgh is 25th in scoring offense (23.4), and while the Texans are only 18th (23.8), they are favored by 3.5 points on the road. The SportsLine model has the Steelers winning outright in 49% of simulations and covering the spread 52% of the time.

The Packers and Bears meet for a third time this season, with each having won once in this season's NFC North series. Both lost a bit of ground in the Super Bowl odds, even though the Bears (11-6) secured the No. 2 seed. They did it despite losing, because the Eagles lost to the Commanders. Green Bay (9-7-1) has lost four in a row without quarterback Jordan Love, who is expected to play this weekend. One of those was a 22-16 overtime loss in Chicago on Dec. 20. The Packers had beaten the Bears 28-21 at home two weeks earlier when Love threw for 234 yards. Chicago hasn't won since the OT victory against Green Bay, and its defense ranks 29th in the league in total yards allowed. But the offense is sixth, while Green Bay is 15th on offense and 13th on defense. The Bears are favored by 1.5 points, and the SportsLine model has them winning outright 54% of the time and covering at a 57% rate, with the spread pick earning an "A" grade. The Packers were +750 in the Super Bowl futures market entering Week 15 before star defender Micah Parsons was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The Patriots (14-3) have been sitting right behind the Broncos as the AFC's favorite to win the Super Bowl for several weeks, while the Chargers (11-6) have had longer odds to make noise in the playoffs. New England is averaging almost 29 points per game behind quarterback Drake Maye, the slight MVP favorite over the Rams' Matthew Stafford at DraftKings. New England's only loss in its past 14 games is a devastating 35-31 setback against Buffalo in the AFC East showdown in Week 15. New England still won the division over the Bills, who had won it in each of the past five seasons. Los Angeles has lost consecutive games, though most of its starters sat out in Week 18. The Chargers are 21st in scoring, but neither of these teams gives up more than 20 points per game. Still, the Over/Under is 46.5 points, and the Patriots are 4.5-point favorites. They are covering in 53% of the model's simulations, but L.A. wins 39% of the time, offering value with a +165 payout per $100 wager.

The Jaguars (13-4) have been on a roll, and they have gone from +5000 entering Week 13 to one of the top eight favorites to win the Super Bowl. They have won eight consecutive games and won the AFC South, but now they host a Bills team that is always dangerous as long as Josh Allen is calling the shots. Buffalo (12-5) failed to win the AFC East for the first time since Tom Brady left New England but with Allen and NFL rushing leader James Cook, the Bills have been hard to beat. Their only loss in the past six weeks is a one-point setback to the Eagles when a two-point conversion failed. The Jags have outscored their past six opponents by an average of 34-14. Jacksonville is a 1.5-point home underdog, but the SportsLine Projection model has them winning outright in 52% of its simulations.