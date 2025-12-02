Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season saw some big upsets with the Dallas Cowboys taking out the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday and the Carolina Panthers topping the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Those results have shaken up the latest Super Bowl odds, and two contenders have gotten a boost after taking care of business without much fuss in Week 13.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 14.

Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

Notable moves

The Seahawks and Patriots avoided the upset bug, dominating the Vikings and Giants, respectively, to jump into the top five in Super Bowl odds. While the Bears and Cowboys made bigger jumps overall, they're both still behind plenty of teams in the overall odds table. Seattle and New England will get more opportunities to prove themselves in the coming weeks. The Seahawks face the Rams, Panthers and 49ers to close the season while the Patriots have Bills and Ravens on tap after their Week 14 bye.

The Ravens suffered a loss on Thanksgiving to the Bengals, who welcomed Joe Burrow back. Cincinnati and Dallas are two teams who believe they can make deep playoff runs if they get in, and both could be intriguing longshot bets ahead of Week 14. The Bengals need plenty of help to get in but would have a fighting chance at 9-8, while the Cowboys could be 11-5-1 if they run the table. The NFC has plenty of challengers, but Dallas is likely to be in the playoffs with that record.