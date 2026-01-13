The NFL's Wild Card Weekend surely was a wild one, with three games decided by touchdowns in the final two minutes and three favorites losing outright. Only the New England Patriots managed to cover the spread on the weekend, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3. The Houston Texans also covered Monday thanks in part to two fourth-quarter defensive touchdowns in a 30-6 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the NFL Divisional Round, three teams from the NFC West will be in action, with the Chicago Bears the only NFC team still alive from outside that division. Two of those NFC West teams remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings, with Seattle the +270 favorite and Los Angeles not far behind at +320.

The top seeds had Wild Card Weekend off, and while Seattle saw the Rams slightly narrow their gap as the favorite, the Denver Broncos saw their status as the AFC's top choice disappear.The AFC East champion Patriots didn't have too much trouble in the Sunday night game, beating L.A. to wrap up the eventful weekend. New England and the Buffalo Bills, 27-24 winners against the Jacksonville Jaguars, both moved past Denver in the Super Bowl futures.

The Bears and San Francisco 49ers face much longer odds than the NFC West foes they'll face in the NFL Divisional Round. That makes sense, as Seattle is favored by 7.5 points over the 49ers and Chicago is a 3.5-point home underdog to the Rams. The 49ers and Bears are the longest shots to win the Super Bowl among the teams remaining. In the AFC, the Bills are favored by 1.5 over the Broncos, and the Patriots are 2.5-point favorites over the Texans.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of the NFL Divisional Round.

Super Bowl odds (via DraftKings)

Seattle Seahawks (+270) (were +330)

Los Angeles Rams (+320) (were +425)

New England Patriots (+600) (were +900)

Buffalo Bills (+650) (were +1000)

Denver Broncos (+700) (were +650)

Houston Texans (+850) (were +1200)

Chicago Bears (+1600) (were +2500)

San Francisco 49ers (+1900) (were +3000)

Notable moves

The Broncos (14-3) couldn't do anything but watch as the Bills and Patriots got their business taken care of on Sunday. Both teams got big defensive performances, and Buffalo (13-5) quarterback Josh Allen looks determined to make the most of another opportunity to finally reach the Super Bowl -- no matter how much punishment he takes. The Broncos are sure to hit him plenty in Sunday's game, as they lead the NFL with 68 sacks. Denver's defense is also second in the NFL in yards allowed (278.2 per game) and third in points allowed (18.3). The Bills beat the Broncos 31-7 last January in an AFC Wild Card game as Buffalo rushed for 210 yards, including 46 from Allen, and had more than twice as many total yards (471-224). Buffalo's defense is the NFL's best unit against the pass (156.5 yards per game) this season, but Denver second-year quarterback Bo Nix has 17 more starts under his belt this time around. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Broncos covering the 1.5-point spread in 55% of its simulations.

The 49ers (13-5) knocked off the NFC's No. 2 seed, but it was costly, as star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Now they get to face Seattle again, and the previous two were low-scoring affairs. The Seahawks (14-3) won the Week 18 meeting 13-3 to clinch the NFC West and the conference's top seed, and San Francisco won 17-13 in Seattle to open the 2025 NFL season the first week of September. The Seahawks piled up 181 rushing yards and held San Francisco to 173 total yards in the Week 18 meeting. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 277 yards in the season opener, but he is leading a 49ers team that has been besieged by injuries. SportsLine's model has Over 45.5 points hitting in 56% of its simulations and Seattle covering the 7.5 points 51% of the time. Only San Francisco is a longer shot than Chicago in the Super Bowl futures, but the model has the Bears (+167) beating the Rams 45% of the time, providing value at plus money.

The Patriots roughed up Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday night, and while the score wasn't impressive, they didn't seem to be in too much danger. MVP candidate Drake Maye threw for 268 yards, and the Pats defense sacked Herbert six times and had two takeaways. The Chargers had 207 total yards and were 1-for-10 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth. The Texans beat the Patriots 41-21 last season, but it was Maye's first NFL start. He was sacked four times and New England turned the ball over four times. Houston's defense made a statement in Monday night's game, while its offense didn't have much to say until the late going. Quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled as Houston took just a 7-6 lead into halftime despite its dominance. The model sees some value on the Texans money line (+129), as they are winning in 45% of simulations.

