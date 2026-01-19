And then there were four. The NFL Divisional Playoffs didn't offer many surprises -- at least when it comes to the winners. Of course, with the Denver Broncos losing their starting quarterback for the rest of the season and the Chicago Bears continuing to toy with their fans' pulse rates, there was a little bit of drama. But in the end, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Broncos and New England Patriots all advanced, and three of them covered the spread.

The Bears appeared to be ready to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, but Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams followed up a miracle tying touchdown pass on fourth down at the end of regulation with an interception in overtime that allowed the Rams to win 20-17. L.A.'s NFC West rivals, the Seahawks, had no such issues. They never looked back after Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and they cruised to a 41-6 victory against the 49ers. Now, L.A. and Seattle will meet again, with the winner of the NFC Championship Game likely to be the favorite in the Super Bowl. They remain the top two choices in the Super Bowl futures market at DraftKings.

Rams vs. Seahawks in Sunday's NFC Championship Game is scheduled for 6:30 at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites on the spread and -155 on the money line at DraftKings. The Rams are +130 money-line underdogs, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5. The AFC Championship Game will be played at Empower Field at Mile High, with Patriots vs. Broncos scheduled to kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites on the road, and the Over/Under is 41.5. New England is a -249 favorite and Denver is priced at +203.

Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of the NFL Championship Round.

Super Bowl odds (via DraftKings)

Seattle Seahawks (+145) (were +270)

Los Angeles Rams (+225) (were +320)

New England Patriots (+255) (were +600)

Denver Broncos (+1000) (were +700)

Notable moves

The Seahawks (15-3) remain the team to beat in the Super Bowl Futures at DraftKings, and the Rams (14-5) still sit second, but at +225 the gap has widened slightly. The AFC's Patriots (16-3) are right on their heels at +255, and their defensive performance Sunday and the Broncos' sudden quarterback change cut their odds drastically.

The Broncos (15-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they became the longshots when it was announced that Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback after Bo Nix broke his ankle on the winning drive Saturday night. Stidham has not attempted a pass the past two seasons and has four starts in his six NFL seasons, all in clean-up duty as he started two games to end the 2022 and 2023 seasons to avoid injury to his team's starter. Stidham has appeared in 20 games with a 59.4 completion percentage, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, and is 1-3 as a starter. The Broncos will have to rely on defense and they have a great one. Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks in the regular season and had three against the Bills, and they also had five takeaways in Saturday's 33-30 victory.

The Patriots have 10 sacks and six takeaways in their two playoff games, and while the offense hasn't been on fire, the Drake Maye-led unit was third in yardage (379.4 per game) and second in scoring (28.8) in the regular season. The New England defense has allowed 135 rushing yards over its two postseason matchups, so RJ Harvey and Co. could have trouble picking up slack for the backup quarterback. However, the SportsLine Projection Model shows just how good that Denver defense is, as it has the Broncos covering the spread in 58% of its simulations and winning outright 46% of the time, with the money line pick earning an "A" grade.

The Seahawks vs. Rams matchup has plenty of history, so you'd think you could get an idea of what to expect. But will it be like the Week 16 matchup in Seattle, a 38-37 shootout won by the Seahawks in overtime? Or will it resemble the 21-19 Rams victory in Los Angeles in Week 11, when Seattle still had a chance to win despite Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions? Seattle had 414 total yards that day, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for just 130. Then, in the Week 16 rematch, Stafford threw for 457 and the Rams had two more takeaways but Seattle rallied from 16 points down and won on a touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime.

Seattle comes in with a ton of confidence after going from wire-to-wire to beat the 49ers on Saturday. Shaheed's kickoff return set the tone, and Seattle forced three turnovers and rushed for 175 yards in the 41-6 victory. Running back Kenneth Walker had 145 total yards and three TDs, but Darnold threw for just 124 yards. He'll likely need to do more against the Rams this week. Seattle's defense is better statistically, allowing 40 fewer yards and three fewer points per game in the regular season but the Rams are plus-11 in turnover margin, fifth-best in the NFL, while the Seahawks are minus-3, tied for 19th. However, Los Angeles allowed 417 yards to Chicago in the Divisional Round victory while San Francisco managed just 236 on Seattle. And by the way, it was a 58-yard Shaheed punt return for a touchdown that sparked Seattle's comeback against the Rams in their Week 16 victory. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning outright in 62% of its simulations and covering the spread at a 58% rate. The spread pick earns an "A" grade.

