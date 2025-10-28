There wasn't much movement after Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season when it comes to Super Bowl odds, thanks to a lot of contenders winning their games and a handful of top teams resting up during a bye week. However, there were still some notable developments heading into Week 9. Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds from FanDuel.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

The gap between playoff hopefuls and tankers is growing, as 10 teams now sit at +20000 or longer to win the championship. The Rams saw their odds improve despite being on a bye week, thanks to San Francisco's loss and a report saying star receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return in Week 9. The Packers moved up slightly as well after their win on Sunday Night Football over the Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh fell behind the Jaguars and Texans with the loss.

Baltimore is an interesting team to watch in this market after defeating the Chicago Bears in Week 8. The Ravens are going to get Lamar Jackson back for Week 9 on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins and while they are sitting at 2-5, they're getting the two-time MVP back in time to make a legitimate playoff push. Throw in losses by the Bengals and Steelers and it was a good week for Baltimore.