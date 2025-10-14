Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season brought about plenty of upsets, starting with the New York Giants taking out the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills lost their second game in a row in primetime, falling to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The Chiefs, who have been shaky to begin the year, got back to .500 with an impressive win over a Lions team that was starting to look like an offensive machine again. How do these results impact the futures market when it comes to Super Bowl odds? Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl 2026 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

The Chiefs are back in the top three after a win on Sunday over the Lions, who moved down slightly from +800 to +850. Kansas City is now +700 after having a +1000 price last week. The Eagles didn't drop much, going from +700 to +950 after a loss to the Giants to open Week 6. The big moves have come in the middle of the pack.

The Bucs have jumped from +2500 to +1800 with Baker Mayfield putting together an MVP campaign. Mayfield should start getting some weapons back on offense, with Mike Evans potentially returning in Week 7. The Seahawks moved up from +4000 to +2700 after defeating the Jaguars, who dropped from +2700 to +3000. The Steelers and Patriots continue to climb, with Pittsburgh up to +3300 from +4500 and New England now at +4000 after entering Week 5 at +5000.