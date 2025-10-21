The Kansas City Chiefs continued to roll in Week 7, routing the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 in Rashee Rice's return to action. The star receiver caught two touchdown passes in the big win and the Chiefs looked like their old selves, leading to a big change in FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds for this season.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

Kansas City is now the favorite to lift the title after winning back-to-back games despite some early struggles. Patrick Mahomes is in contention to win the MVP award and the Chiefs' defense is playing at an elite level. The true measuring stick for Kansas City will come in two weeks when it plays Buffalo. The Bills had a bye in Week 7.

The Colts are being taken seriously as contenders after beating down the Chargers in Week 7, seeing their odds improve from +1800 to +1200. The Chargers saw their odds decline from +1900 to +2500 with the loss.

The Cowboys were big risers after their win over the Commanders, jumping from +8000 to +5500. Dak Prescott is commanding the league's best offense and CeeDee Lamb's return means Dallas is operating at 100%. Washington saw Jayden Daniels suffer another injury and now sits at +6000 after entering Week 7 at +3000 to win it all. The Commanders get the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8.