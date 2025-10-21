NFL Super Bowl odds updates: Chiefs the new favorites while Colts, Cowboys see improvement after Week 7
Here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds for every team after Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season
The Kansas City Chiefs continued to roll in Week 7, routing the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 in Rashee Rice's return to action. The star receiver caught two touchdown passes in the big win and the Chiefs looked like their old selves, leading to a big change in FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds for this season.
Super Bowl odds
- Kansas City Chiefs (+500)
- Detroit Lions (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+700)
- Green Bay Packers (+800)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+950)
- Indianapolis Colts (+1200)
- Los Angeles Rams (+1400)
- Denver Broncos (+1900)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2200)
- San Francisco 49ers (+2200)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
- Seattle Seahawks (+2700)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2700)
- New England Patriots (+3500)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+4000)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5500)
- Chicago Bears (+5500)
- Washington Commanders (+6000)
- Houston Texans (+6500)
- Minnesota Vikings (+7000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7500)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+17500)
- Cleveland Browns (+30000)
- Carolina Panthers (+30000)
- Miami Dolphins (+40000)
- New York Jets (+40000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+40000)
- Tennessee Titans (+40000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+40000)
- New York Giants (+40000)
- New Orleans Saints (+40000)
Notable moves
Kansas City is now the favorite to lift the title after winning back-to-back games despite some early struggles. Patrick Mahomes is in contention to win the MVP award and the Chiefs' defense is playing at an elite level. The true measuring stick for Kansas City will come in two weeks when it plays Buffalo. The Bills had a bye in Week 7.
The Colts are being taken seriously as contenders after beating down the Chargers in Week 7, seeing their odds improve from +1800 to +1200. The Chargers saw their odds decline from +1900 to +2500 with the loss.
The Cowboys were big risers after their win over the Commanders, jumping from +8000 to +5500. Dak Prescott is commanding the league's best offense and CeeDee Lamb's return means Dallas is operating at 100%. Washington saw Jayden Daniels suffer another injury and now sits at +6000 after entering Week 7 at +3000 to win it all. The Commanders get the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8.