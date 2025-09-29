The Baltimore Ravens entered this season as the Super Bowl favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook with +700 odds. After a 1-3 start following a 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson exiting the game with a hamstring issue, the Ravens have only slightly worse odds at +750. To be fair, the shift was much bigger from last Monday to now, with Baltimore swinging from +500 to +750.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to check out the most noticeable futures shifts from the start of Week 4 to Monday morning ahead of tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

How much respect are the Ravens getting in the market with the third-shortest odds at +750? No other team with a losing record has odds shorter than +3300, which is what the 1-2 Broncos are ahead of their Monday night affair with the Bengals.

The Bills have started to separate themselves as Super Bowl favorites, as they've gone from +500 last Monday to +440 now, with the next-closest team being the Eagles at +600 (they were +700 last week). The Bills and Eagles are the last remaining undefeated NFL teams, so it's not a surprise to see them occupy the two top spots.

The Chiefs and Lions were both big movers since last Monday, as both teams have beaten the Ravens over that span. Kansas City was altered from +1400 to +1000, whereas Detroit was moved from +1500 to +1000.

A few teams in the middle of the pack have experienced noteworthy shifts over the past week. Ones that have seen their odds improve include the Jaguars (+5000 to +4000) and Seahawks (+6500 to +4000). On the flip side, the Buccaneers (+2200 to +3000), Vikings (+3500 to +5000) and Cardinals (+4500 to +8000) all saw their odds rise after Week 4 defeats.