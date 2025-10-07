As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, there are no undefeated teams remaining. The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles both suffered their first losses of their year, softly denting their Super Bowl odds. But how much ground has the rest of the field made up on them? And how do the Kansas City Chiefs stack up after dropping to 2-3 following their loss on Monday Night Football?

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to check out the most noticeable futures shifts at the start of Week 6.

Super Bowl odds

Notable moves

The Jaguars jumped up to +2700 (+4000 last week) after their statement win over the Chiefs. Trevor Lawrence remains somewhat unconvincing under center and Brian Thomas Jr. has yet to have a true breakout game, but the Jaguars keep finding ways to win. The divisional battle with the Colts will be fascinating.

Speaking of the Chiefs, they remain +1000 despite falling below .500. The impending return of Rashee Rice will only help Patrick Mahomes further unlock the offense.

The New England Patriots also saw a huge jump in their odds after their victory over the Bills, climbing from +12500 to +5000. Drake Maye seems to be emerging as a true threat at quarterback, and the New England defense held Josh Allen and the Bills to just 20 points in Orchard Park.

The Baltimore Ravens are now +1400 to win the Super Bowl after yet another loss, down from +750. This has all the hallmarks of a lost season for the Ravens. Even though Lamar Jackson will be back eventually and the defense will get healthier, it may be too late for the 1-4 Ravens.