Week 1 of every NFL season brings difficult challenges, even to oddsmakers. Foe example, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the largest favorites against the Los Angeles Rams in last year's Week 1 NFL schedule. The result: the Rams dominated and won, 30-13. A decent chunk of your NFL survivor pool may have been eliminated off that one outcome as large favorites are often the most targeted teams with NFL survivor pool picks. How should you know which favorite to trust in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL schedule with limited information to go off when making 2024 NFL knockout pool picks?

The Bills (-6) vs. Cardinals and Seahawks (-5.5) vs. Broncos are two of the largest favorites in the Week 1 NFL schedule, so how confident should you feel making either of them your Week 1 NFL survivor pool pick? Before locking in any 2024 NFL survivor picks, be sure to check out the NFL survivor strategy from Vegas NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL schedule and locked in his top NFL survivor pool picks and alternative strategy for the entire season. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL survivor picks and strategy

One part of White's 2024 NFL survivor strategy: He is not choosing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, whom he considers the consensus play. The Bengals opened slow the last few years with back-to-back Week 1 losses despite being the favorite. The Bengals were dominated in a 24-3 loss to the Browns last season and Zac Taylor in 1-4 in season-openers over his first five years as Bengals head coach, so it could be a risk to put your entire 2024 NFL survivor pool fate on Taylor and the Bengals in Week 1.

Jacoby Brissett is considered the favorite to start Week 1 for the New England Patriots against the Bengals and he's had recent success against Cincinnati. Brissett completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score in a 32-13 win over the Joe Burrow-led Bengals in 2022. Burrow missed the final seven games with a right wrist injury last season, so given he may have some rust and Cincinnati's history of slow starts, White suggests saving the Bengals for a future matchup in the 2024 NFL schedule. See the rest of White's NFL survivor contest picks right here for every week.

How to make survivor pool NFL picks for the 2024 NFL season

White is taking a little more risk in Week 1 "by playing a lower-tier team." This team will not be on many survivor players' radar, potentially giving its backers a huge boost. This pick could be the difference between winning your survivor pool or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which NFL survivor picks should you make for the 2024 NFL season, and which Week 1 pick could separate you from the pack? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL survivor pool picks and advice from an expert who has gone deep in one of the most prestigious betting tournaments, and find out.