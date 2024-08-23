NFL survivor picks offer an exciting opportunity for avid and casual fans alike to get in on the action on a weekly basis. Making NFL survivor pool picks is simple: Pick one team to win per week to win outright, and you can only use each team once per season. If your pick loses, you are knocked out of the pool. The concept seems simple, but every year, and seemingly every week, there are plenty upsets that send shockwaves through anyone making NFL knockout pool picks. That's when having a proven NFL survivor pool strategy can be priceless.

The NFL Week 1 odds have been released and the Bills and Bengals are currently the most heavily favored teams of the slate. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite against the Cardinals at home, while the Bengals are 9-point favorites against the Patriots at home. Should you target either team in your NFL Week 1 survivor picks? Before locking in any 2024 NFL survivor picks, be sure to check out the NFL survivor strategy from Vegas NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL schedule and locked in his top NFL survivor pool picks and alternative strategy for the entire season. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL survivor picks and strategy

One part of White's 2024 NFL survivor strategy: He is not choosing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, whom he considers the consensus play. Joe Burrow is once again healthy, and Cincinnati has the makings of a team that can contend with the Chiefs in the AFC. The Patriots have arguably the worst roster in the NFL, and are in the beginning stages of what looks to be a lengthy rebuilding project. The Bengals will likely be the most popular survivor pick of the week, but that isn't keeping White from backing them in Week 1.

"The Bengals are going to be the overwhelming pick for Week 1; they're the biggest favorites in the market and should probably be laying even more points. And there aren't too many key spots worth saving them for, but there is one. In Week 9, the Ravens and Chiefs both have very easy matchups, but they also cover other tough weeks as well. If you plan on using the Bengals against the Raiders that week, you'll need to pivot to something else in Week 1, and if you're not using any of those teams, you might be stuck backing the Titans to beat the Patriots at home," White told SportsLine. See the rest of White's NFL survivor contest picks right here for every week.

How to make survivor pool NFL picks for the 2024 NFL season

White is taking a little more risk in Week 1 "by playing a lower-tier team." This team will not be on many survivor players' radar, potentially giving its backers a huge boost. This pick could be the difference between winning your survivor pool or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which NFL survivor picks should you make for the 2024 NFL season, and which Week 1 pick could separate you from the pack? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL survivor pool picks and advice from an expert who has gone deep in one of the most prestigious betting tournaments, and find out.