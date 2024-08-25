Making NFL survivor pool picks can be a way to prove yourself as a truly knowledgeable football fan when it comes to teams and matchups. As opposed to Fantasy football where you are picking players at the start of the season, you can gather all the weekly information you need before making your NFL knockout pool picks. As opposed to NFL office pool picks where you select every game, in an NFL survivor pool, you pick one team a week to win, regardless of the point spread. The catch is you can only use each team once.

Although many players would love to pick teams like the Chiefs or 49ers multiple times a season, you have to be strategic as to when to pick them in 2024 NFL eliminator pool picks. If you pick one of the elite teams early in the 2024 NFL season, you lose out on using them later. Before locking in any 2024 NFL survivor picks, be sure to check out the NFL survivor strategy from Vegas NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL schedule and locked in his top NFL survivor pool picks and alternative strategy for the entire season.

Top 2024 NFL survivor picks and strategy

One part of White's 2024 NFL survivor strategy: He is not choosing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, whom he considers the consensus play. The Bengals open the season at home against the New England Patriots and it'll be the first game for Patriots head coach Jared Mayo, who has taken over for the legendary Bill Belichick. Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, is going to want to make his mark on New England from the very beginning and although New England's offense may leave much to desire, the Patriots ranked 14th in opposing scoring while allowing the third-fewest yards per play in the NFL last season.

Week 1 will be Joe Burrow's first game since November after missing the end of the season with a right wrist injury. He may be rusty and there will be other opportunities to take the Bengals, who play a last-place schedule this season, rather than Week 1 when their quarterback is returning to game form. The Bengals will likely be one of the most popular options in your NFL survivor pool and by picking someone other than the league consensus, you can set yourself up in an advantageous position if Cincinnati is upset.

How to make survivor pool NFL picks for the 2024 NFL season

White is taking a little more risk in Week 1 "by playing a lower-tier team." This team will not be on many survivor players' radar, potentially giving its backers a huge boost.

So which NFL survivor picks should you make for the 2024 NFL season, and which Week 1 pick could separate you from the pack? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL survivor pool picks and advice from an expert who has gone deep in one of the most prestigious betting tournaments, and find out.