NFL survivor pools have become one of the most popular full-season betting contests offered at sportsbooks. All contestants have to do is pick a winning team every week, but teams can only be used once during the course of the 2024 NFL schedule. Picking the heaviest favorite in the NFL odds can be a tool used to make NFL survivor picks, although there are drawbacks to this NFL survivor strategy. Not only is it difficult to use heavy favorites repeatedly without running out of teams, but it also means you will have NFL eliminator pool picks.

The Bengals (-9), Bills (-6.5) and Seahawks (-5.5) are currently the heaviest NFL favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds. Should you be selecting any of those teams in your 2024 NFL survivor contests? Before locking in any 2024 NFL survivor picks, be sure to check out the NFL survivor strategy from Vegas NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

White has turned his attention to the 2024 NFL schedule and locked in his top NFL survivor pool picks and alternative strategy for the entire season.

One part of White's 2024 NFL survivor strategy: He is not choosing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, whom he considers the consensus play. The Patriots have a new head coach for the first time in more than two decades, as former linebacker Jerod Mayo heads into his first season at the helm. There will also be a new quarterback on the field for New England in either veteran Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye.

These moving parts make New England a difficult team to evaluate heading into Week 1, especially since the Patriots are expected to have a stingy defense. Furthermore, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is returning from a season-ending injury, so he might need some time to find his rhythm. White also knows this is a potential opportunity to gain a huge edge on the rest of the field if the Patriots are able to pull off an upset. See the rest of White's NFL survivor contest picks right here for every week.

White is taking a little more risk in Week 1 "by playing a lower-tier team." This team will not be on many survivor players' radar, potentially giving its backers a huge boost.

White's NFL survivor picks for the 2024 NFL season include a Week 1 pick that could separate contestants from the pack.