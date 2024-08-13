Making NFL survivor picks is simple. In these pools, you pick one team to win each week. If they win, you advance to the next week. If they lose, you're out. However, you can only pick each team once with your NFL survivor pool strategy and although you may try to pick a big favorite each week, there are always upsets to ruin that NFL survivor strategy. Depending on how bold you plan to be in your 2024 NFL survivor grid, if you avoid picking the heaviest favorite of the week and that favorite loses, it will take out a large portion of your competition, leaving you with a better chance at taking home a huge prize.

The Carolina Panthers (2-15) had the worst record in the NFL last season and open up on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The Saints went 9-8 last season, so is it too risky to target a team like the Saints with your 2024 NFL survivor pick? Before locking in any 2024 NFL survivor picks, be sure to check out the NFL survivor strategy from Vegas NFL expert R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 636-534-34 against the spread to put him up more than 48 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

Top 2024 NFL survivor picks and strategy

One part of White's 2024 NFL survivor strategy: He is not choosing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, whom he considers the consensus play. The Bengals are the biggest favorites in the Week 1 schedule against the Patriots, but it will be Joe Burrow's first regular-season game since suffering a season-ending right wrist injury in Week 11 last year. The expectation is Burrow will come back 100%, but there's no guarantee he doesn't have rust in Week 1. With a large portion of your NFL survivor pool likely taking the Bengals, this could be a chance to fade the top pick and gain an edge over your league if Cincinnati struggles early.

Jacoby Brissett, the expected Week 1 starting quarterback in New England, may not have the name appeal as many others in the NFL, but if you look at his production, he outperforms many names that NFL survivor 2024 players may find more appealing. Brissett had a 62 QBR over 16 games, including 11 starts, with the Browns in 2022. Only 12 quarterbacks had a higher QBR than him. Brissett has started 48 career games, so he's a capable NFL starter. With the unknowns that come with the first week of the season, White doesn't like using the Bengals to open the 2024 NFL season. See the rest of White's NFL survivor contest picks right here for every week.

How to make survivor pool NFL picks for the 2024 NFL season

