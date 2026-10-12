San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended for one game without pay after he was ejected during the 49ers' 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, per the NFL. Greenlaw is scheduled to miss the 49ers' Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders, but he is allowed to appeal the NFL's decision.

During the second quarter, Greenlaw drew a flag for a late hit on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold on the Seattle sideline and was confronted by several Seahawks players, including linebacker Ernest Jones. As the two players met face-to-face, Greenlaw head-butted the helmetless Jones, leading to his ejection.

"During the second quarter, Greenlaw used his helmet to headbutt Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,'" the league said in its statement.

Greenlaw has been suspended before, receiving a one-game ban last year during his stint with the Denver Broncos. That came after he aggressively ran after an official while yelling at them following a game-winning field goal. Greenlaw has also been ejected multiple times before, including in 2022 following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and later that same year in the playoffs, when he threw a jab at Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro.

In five games played this season, Greenlaw has recorded 37 tackles and one forced fumble.