NFL suspends Cardinals player through 2020 season for betting on NFL games while on injured reserve
Josh Shaw was suspended by the NFL for betting on games on multiple occasions in 2019
The NFL announced Arizona Cardinals safety Josh Shaw has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season and the entire 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this year. Shaw is currently on injured reserve and has been there since injuring his shoulder in the preseason opener.
The league discovered no manipulation of games Shaw played in nor any inside information was used for the games Shaw bet on. In a press release (provided by the NFL Network), the league uncovered no evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, teammates and players of Shaw's betting.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Shaw's suspension:
"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."
Shaw, a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft, has played 55 games in four seasons with the Bengals and Chiefs. He has 108 tackles and an interception in his career. The NFL announced Shaw may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2021 and may appeal his suspension within the next three days.
Shaw signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March.
