The NFL suspended free agent kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season, citing violations of the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension takes effect August 26, and Tucker will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Tucker hit the free agency market last month when the Baltimore Ravens released him. He's been accused him of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight different spas and wellness centers.

Tucker, a veteran special teams star and NFL record-holder, is permitted to serve the suspension as a free agent and may attend training camp and participate in preseason games if he signs with a team; however, the suspension comes without pay and will hold him out until the second half of the campaign.

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision," said Tucker's representative Rob Roche. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend."

The NFL launched an investigation into the allegations against Tucker, which stem from purported incidents that occurred from 2012 to 2016. Tucker has denied wrongdoing, and the Ravens were adamant that their release of the seven-time Pro Bowl kicker was "based on football" rather than the off-field concerns.

Indications that Baltimore could move on from Tucker first arose at the 2025 NFL Draft, when the Ravens selected Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round. It was the first time in team history that the Ravens drafted a kicker.

Tucker holds the NFL records for longest field goal conversion (66 yards) and highest career field goal percentage (89.1%). He holds a Super Bowl title on his résumé and is an eight-time All-Pro selection with five first-team honors. Last season marked a rare down year for Tucker, though: he connected on a career-low 73.3% of his field goal attempts and missed a pair of extra points.

Tucker had three years remaining on his contract when the Ravens cut ties with him. The Texas product was on a four-year, $22 million extension that, at the time, made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.