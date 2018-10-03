NFL suspends Mychal Kendricks indefinitely weeks after pleading guilty to insider trading

Mychal Kendricks, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season, and signed with the Seahawks on Sept. 14, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the personal conduct policy. Specifically, Kendricks recently pleaded guilty to insider trader charges, a development that prompted the Browns to cut him hours after finding out.

The Seahawks then signed Kendricks, fully aware of his precarious standing with the league.

"We had done a lot of homework on it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters after signing the linebacker. "It happened four and a half years ago, so it's a story that's been worked on for a long time. There's a lot of good information. We've come to learn who he is and what he's all about and how remorseful he was and how he admitted to his mistake a long time ago."

Kendricks, who appeared in three games for the Seahawks and logged two sacks, has issues much bigger than football. He is also facing up to 25 years in prison. He has a sentencing hearing schedule for December.

During his plea in early September, Kendricks said he knew he was wrong, "I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn't the right thing to do."

After Kendricks was indicted by the U.S. Attorneys office on August 29, he released a statement apologizing for what he'd done.

"I would like to apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it," he wrote at the time. "I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence. To this point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become a football player. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions."

As Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith notes, it's rare for the league to suspend a player without a designated end date in mind. if Kendricks, 28, is convicted, his NFL career will almost certainly be over.