NFL suspends 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster two games for weapons, drug offenses

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster escaped major punishment under the law for a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense, but he will not escape the NFL's punishment system. On Tuesday, the NFL suspended Foster two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct and substances of abuse policies, the 49ers announced.

Foster, who submitted a stellar rookie season in 2017 that was cut short by injuries, will miss games against Vikings (road) and Lions (home). He'll be eligible to return in time for the 49ers' Week 3 clash against the Chiefs.

"I accept the League's decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team," Foster said in a statement. "I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted."

49ers general manager John Lynch, meanwhile, said in his own statement that the team "supports" the league's decision to suspend Foster.

"Our organization understands and supports the League's decision," he said. "Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions. We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well."

