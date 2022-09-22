Two players were handed three-game suspensions by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee and Los Angeles Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins each were served three-game suspensions by the league. Both players will be eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 10, after all Week 5 games have been completed.

Kazee was on the injured reserve list after suffering a wrist injury in camp, but won't receive a game check for the next three weeks due to the suspension.

The third safety on the depth chart behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, Kazee started for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He finished with 52 tackles and two interceptions with four passes defensed as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 51.0 passer rating. Quarterbacks completed just 43.8% of their passes targeting Kazee.

Hopkins has only played eight offensive snaps on the year and doesn't have a catch. He is the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee on the depth chart. Hopkins was a former fourth-round draft pick of the Rams in 2020 out of Purdue.