PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The proposal to ban the "Tush Push" has been, well, pushed.

On Tuesday, league owners decided to table discussions of possibly eliminating this variation of the QB sneak, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The proposed ban of the play has been the most hotly contested proposal throughout the league's annual meeting, and team owners along with medical professionals and coaches will continue to have conversations about the potential change and may proceed with a vote at the league meeting in May.

According to Jones, 16 teams opposed the rule to ban the "Tush Push." For an outright ban, it will need to reach a two-thirds majority (at least 24 teams) to pass.

The Green Bay Packers were the team to officially propose the ban. Specifically, they were attempting to amend Rule 12, Section 1, and prohibit "an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the sap, immediately at the snap."

For those unaware, the "Tush Push" -- also referred to as the "Brotherly Shove" -- resembles more of a rugby-style play. The entire offense is bunched up with the quarterback directly under center. He then has two players (a running back and a tight end) a yard behind him. Immediately at the snap, the quarterback is then pushed forward by the two players behind him to gain the necessary yardage.

The "Tush Push" has been a particularly lethal part of the Eagles offensive repertoire over the last few years with Hurts mastering the play to convert short-yardage runs almost automatically. Last season (including playoffs), Philadelphia converted 39 of its 48 "Tush Push" plays either into a first down or touchdown. Over the last two seasons, Hurts has amassed 29 rushing touchdowns with the bulk of them coming via the "Tush Push."

While the Eagles are the team most associated with the play, the Buffalo Bills are another club that has found some success with this style of QB sneak. Other teams have also come up with their own variation of the "Tush Push" but none have reached the level of success Philadelphia has with it.

As for the detractors, some argue that there is no skill involved and it's a mere pushing of the pile. Earlier this offseason, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a Q&A on the official team website his particular disdain towards the play.

"I am not a fan of this play," Murphy wrote. "There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less. The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC Championship Game to try to stop the play was ridiculous. The referee even threatened to give the Eagles an automatic touchdown if the Commanders did not stop it."

Back during the NFC Championship, the Commanders repeatedly were jumping offsides to get a head start at trying to stop Philadelphia's attempt at the "Tush Push," which nearly devolved into calamity with the officials awarding the Eagles a touchdown.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also expressed concern for player safety regarding the play at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason. As for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, he previously stated that he thinks the concerns about player safety regarding the effort to ban the play is "a little made up, to be honest."

Given how passionate the argument is on both sides, it's not surprising to see the league needing a bit more time to mull things over and kicking out a potential decision on the matter until later this spring.