We are just one month away from preseason football, and if you haven't locked in some of your futures bets yet, you should start thinking about it. Here at CBS Sports we have already covered NFL win totals for 2023, so let's take a step back and examine odds for teams to make the postseason.

The best part about playoff bets is that it doesn't matter if your team hits that win total number or if they win their respective division. It's just about making the postseason -- and those odds are currently available at Caesars Sportsbook. Below, we will list the odds for all 32 NFL teams to make or miss the postseason, and their odds to win their division. We will also examine five bets to potentially place.

Vikings to make playoffs (+120)

Kevin O'Connell went 13-4 in his first year as head coach of the Vikings and won the NFC North. While the Lions are favored to win the division in 2023 and Dalvin Cook is no longer on roster, are we really expecting the Vikings to go from 13-4 to a losing team? I'm not. It's true Minnesota's defense was bad last year, but remember the Vikings now have Brian Flores leading that group. Also throw in the fact that the NFC is clearly the weaker conference, and I'll take the Vikings to make the playoffs whether that's with a wild-card spot or division title.

Seahawks to make playoffs (-125)

Really? Just -125? OK I'll take it. Seattle shocked the NFL world last year by going 9-8 and making the playoffs while Geno Smith won NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In 2023, Seattle should be even better.

The Seahawks have found two franchise offensive tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, a franchise running back in Kenneth Walker and improved the wide receiving corps this offseason with the selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The defensive side of the ball is where Seattle has struggled over the past few years, but is that about to change? Bobby Wagner is back captaining this young unit, plus the secondary is very much worth getting excited about. Tariq Woolen and the rookie Devon Witherspoon are at the cornerback spots, and then the Julian Love addition is intriguing as well. The Seahawks are capable of winning the division this year, but I'll just bet on Pete Carroll to secure a playoff spot.

Panthers to make playoffs (+175)

Did I raise your eyebrows? I hope so. I penned a piece earlier this offseason attempting to identify the boom-or-bust squads that could fly over or under their win total. I think Carolina is a candidate to surprise fans in a good way this season.

The Panthers went 7-10 last year despite firing their head coach midseason and starting three different quarterbacks. Remember, they actually gave the Buccaneers a scare last year, and came close to stealing the division crown. With Tom Brady out of the NFC South, how could this division be any more wide open? I think Frank Reich was a great hire, and he took quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. Carolina also has an underrated defense headlined by Brian Burns.

I thought this line would be juicier than +175, but maybe this hot take isn't so hot.

Ravens to make playoffs (-160)

Baltimore has made the postseason in four out of the last five years. Lamar Jackson doesn't miss the playoffs if he's healthy. While Jackson saw both of his last two years ended prematurely, I think there are good vibes around the Ravens entering 2023. Jackson finally got the contract he was looking for, and Baltimore has brought in a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken. The offense also added Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers at wide receiver.

The AFC is loaded, but give me the Ravens to make the playoffs.

Bengals to win AFC North (+125)

Here's a division bet for you. Instead of betting the Bengals to make the playoffs at -350, why not take them at +125 to win the division? I'm very aware that the AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, but I think Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are set for career years, and that Orlando Brown Jr. was one of the most important additions of the entire offseason. It's pretty remarkable that Cincy started last season 4-4 and finished with a 12-4 mark to win the division. I don't think the Bengals will get off to a slow start again.

Deshaun Watson should be improved in Year 2 with the Browns, Lamar in a Monken offense intrigues me and Mike Tomlin doesn't post losing seasons. Still, I'm taking the Bengals to reign as kings of the north.