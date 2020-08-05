Watch Now: 8 Patriots Opt Out (2:51)

The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs. Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place. 

49ers

WR Travis Benjamin

Bears

DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas

Bengals

DL Josh Tupou

Bills

DL Star Lotulelei
CB E.J. Gaines

Broncos

DL Kyle Peko
OT Ja'Wuan James

Browns

OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes
DT Andrew Billings
OG Colby Gossett

Buccaneers

None

Cardinals

OT Marcus Gilbert

Chargers

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RB Damien Williams

Colts

LB Skai Moore

Cowboys

CB Maurice Canady  
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale

Dolphins

WR Allen Hurns
WR Albert Wilson II

Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

Falcons

None

Giants

OT Nate Solder
WR Da'Mari Scott

Jaguars

LB Lerentee McCray  
DL Al Woods

Jets

OL Leo Koloamatangi
LB C.J. Mosley

Lions

DL John Atkins
WR Geronimo Allison

Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Panthers

LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden  
OT Marcus Cannon  
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
WR Marqise Lee 
OL Najee Toran 
FB Danny Vitale 
TE Matt LaCosse

Raiders

LB Ukeme Eligwe

Rams

None

Ravens

OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas

Saints

TE Jason Vander Laan  
TE Cole Wick

Seahawks

OG Chance Warmack

Steelers

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

Vikings

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley 
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons