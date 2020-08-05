Watch Now: 8 Patriots Opt Out ( 2:51 )

The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs. Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.

WR Travis Benjamin

DT Eddie Goldman

S Jordan Lucas

DL Josh Tupou

DL Star Lotulelei

CB E.J. Gaines

DL Kyle Peko

OT Ja'Wuan James

OT Drake Dorbeck

OG Drew Forbes

DT Andrew Billings

OG Colby Gossett

None

OT Marcus Gilbert

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RB Damien Williams

LB Skai Moore

CB Maurice Canady

WR Stephen Guidry

FB Jamize Olawale

WR Allen Hurns

WR Albert Wilson II

WR Marquise Goodwin

None

OT Nate Solder

WR Da'Mari Scott

LB Lerentee McCray

DL Al Woods

OL Leo Koloamatangi

LB C.J. Mosley

DL John Atkins

WR Geronimo Allison

WR Devin Funchess

LB Jordan Mack

LB Christian Miller

RB Brandon Bolden

OT Marcus Cannon

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont'a Hightower

WR Marqise Lee

OL Najee Toran

FB Danny Vitale

TE Matt LaCosse

LB Ukeme Eligwe

None

OT Andre Smith

WR De'Anthony Thomas

TE Jason Vander Laan

TE Cole Wick

OG Chance Warmack

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

OT Anthony McKinney

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons