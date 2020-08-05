The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season
Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs. Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to opt out.
CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.
49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
Bears
DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas
Bengals
DL Josh Tupou
Bills
DL Star Lotulelei
CB E.J. Gaines
Broncos
DL Kyle Peko
OT Ja'Wuan James
Browns
OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes
DT Andrew Billings
OG Colby Gossett
Buccaneers
None
Cardinals
OT Marcus Gilbert
Chargers
None
Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RB Damien Williams
Colts
LB Skai Moore
Cowboys
CB Maurice Canady
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale
Dolphins
WR Allen Hurns
WR Albert Wilson II
Eagles
Falcons
None
Giants
OT Nate Solder
WR Da'Mari Scott
Jaguars
LB Lerentee McCray
DL Al Woods
Jets
OL Leo Koloamatangi
LB C.J. Mosley
Lions
DL John Atkins
WR Geronimo Allison
Packers
Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller
Patriots
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Marcus Cannon
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
WR Marqise Lee
OL Najee Toran
FB Danny Vitale
TE Matt LaCosse
Raiders
LB Ukeme Eligwe
Rams
None
Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas
Saints
TE Jason Vander Laan
TE Cole Wick
Seahawks
Steelers
None
Texans
Titans
Vikings
Washington Football Team
DL Caleb Brantley
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons