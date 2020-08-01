The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season
Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs. Players will have a week to make their decision after the NFL and NFLPA agree on the Collective Bargaining Agreement addendum.
CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.
49ers
None
Bears
Bengals
DL Josh Tupou
Bills
Broncos
DL Kyle Peko
Browns
OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes
Buccaneers
None
Cardinals
None
Chargers
None
Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RB Damien Williams
Colts
None
Cowboys
WR Stephen Guidry
CB Maurice Canady
Dolphins
None
Eagles
Falcons
None
Giants
OT Nate Solder
Jaguars
DL Al Woods
Jets
OL Leo Koloamatangi
LB C.J. Mosley
Lions
DL John Atkins
Packers
Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
Patriots
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
OT Marcus Cannon
RB Brandon Bolden
FB Danny Vitale
OL Najee Toran
WR Marqise Lee
Raiders
None
Rams
None
Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas
Saints
TE Cole Wick
TE Jason Vander Laan
Seahawks
Steelers
None