The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs. Players will have a week to make their decision after the NFL and NFLPA agree on the Collective Bargaining Agreement addendum. 

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place. 

49ers

None

Bears

DT Eddie Goldman

Bengals

DL Josh Tupou

Bills

DL Star Lotulelei

Broncos

DL Kyle Peko

Browns

OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes

Buccaneers

None

Cardinals

None

Chargers

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RB Damien Williams

Colts

None

Cowboys

WR Stephen Guidry
CB Maurice Canady

Dolphins

None

Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

Falcons

None

Giants

OT Nate Solder

Jaguars

None

Jets

OL Leo Koloamatangi

Lions

DL John Atkins

Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Panthers

LB Jordan Mack

Patriots

S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
OT Marcus Cannon
RB Brandon Bolden
FB Danny Vitale
OL Najee Toran

Raiders

None

Rams

None

Ravens

OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas

Saints

TE Cole Wick
TE Jason Vander Laan

Seahawks

OG Chance Warmack

Steelers

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

Vikings

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley 