Watch Now: Patriots Players Continue To Opt Out ( 2:20 )

The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Additionally, the player's contract tolls (so they get on step closer to free agency).

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer Friday. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sep. 10 with the Texans at the Chiefs.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.

None

DT Eddie Goldman

None

DL Star Lotulelei

DL Kyle Peko

None

None

None

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay Tardif

None

WR Stephen Guidry

CB Maurice Canady

None

WR Marquise Goodwin

None

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

None

None

None

None

None

None

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont'a Hightower

OT Marcus Cannon

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Danny Vitale

OL Najee Toran

None

None

OT Andre Smith

WR De'Anthony Thomas

TE Cole Wick

OG Chance Warmack

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

OT Anthony McKinney

DL Michael Pierce