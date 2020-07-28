Watch Now: Patriots Players Continue To Opt Out (2:20)

The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Additionally, the player's contract tolls (so they get on step closer to free agency).   

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer Friday. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sep. 10 with the Texans at the Chiefs.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place. 

49ers

None

Bears

DT Eddie Goldman

Bengals

None

Bills

DL Star Lotulelei

Broncos

DL Kyle Peko

Browns

None

Buccaneers

None

Cardinals

None

Chargers

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay Tardif

Colts

None

Cowboys

WR Stephen Guidry
CB Maurice Canady

Dolphins

None

Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

Falcons

None

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

Giants

None

Jaguars

None

Jets

None

Lions

None

Packers

None

Panthers

None

Patriots

S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
OT Marcus Cannon
RB Brandon Bolden
FB Danny Vitale
OL Najee Toran

Raiders

None

Rams

None

Ravens

OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas

Saints

TE Cole Wick

Seahawks

OG Chance Warmack

Steelers

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

Vikings

DL Michael Pierce