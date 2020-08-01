Watch Now: Damien WIlliams Opts Out Of 2020 Season ( 4:16 )

The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Those that take the league up on their offer must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season

Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer on Aug. 24. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Texans at the Chiefs. Players will have a week to make their decision after the NFL and NFLPA agree on the Collective Bargaining Agreement addendum.

CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.

None

DT Eddie Goldman

DL Josh Tupou

DL Star Lotulelei

DL Kyle Peko

OT Drake Dorbeck

OG Drew Forbes

None

None

None

Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RB Damien Williams

None

WR Stephen Guidry

CB Maurice Canady

None

WR Marquise Goodwin

None

OT Nate Solder

DL Al Woods

OL Leo Koloamatangi

DL John Atkins

WR Devin Funchess

LB Jordan Mack

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont'a Hightower

OT Marcus Cannon

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Danny Vitale

OL Najee Toran

WR Marqise Lee

None

None

OT Andre Smith

WR De'Anthony Thomas

TE Cole Wick

TE Jason Vander Laan

OG Chance Warmack

None

Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

OT Anthony McKinney

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley