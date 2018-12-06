NFL teams announce their 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees
The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season
One of the NFL's most prestigious awards has nothing to do with what players do on the field. In fact, last year's winner barely saw the field at all. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to the player who does the most for his community. Last year, J.J. Watt took home the award for his role in Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.
On Thursday, NFL teams announced their nominees for the award. Each team gets one, and the winner is selected at the NFL Honors awards show at the end of the season.
Current players who have won the award include J.J. Watt (2017), Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald (2016 co-winners), Thomas Davis (2014) and Drew Brees (2006). The previous winners wore a patch of Payton shrouded in a cloak.
Here's a look at each team's nominee. The list will update as the final teams announce theirs.
Arizona Cardinals: Antoine Bethea
Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Carr
Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers: Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears: Trey Burton
Cincinnati Bengals: Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirksey
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos: Von Miller
Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark
Houston Texans: Whitney Mercilus
Indianapolis Colts: Jabaal Sheard
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles
Kansas City Chiefs: Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Liuget
Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots: Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints: Mark Ingram
New York Giants: Michael Thomas
New York Jets: Kelvin Beachum
Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch
Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Long
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis
