NFL teams announce their 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees

The honor goes to the player who does the most for his community throughout the season

One of the NFL's most prestigious awards has nothing to do with what players do on the field. In fact, last year's winner barely saw the field at all. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to the player who does the most for his community. Last year, J.J. Watt took home the award for his role in Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

On Thursday, NFL teams announced their nominees for the award. Each team gets one, and the winner is selected at the NFL Honors awards show at the end of the season.

Current players who have won the award include J.J. Watt (2017), Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald (2016 co-winners), Thomas Davis (2014) and Drew Brees (2006). The previous winners wore a patch of Payton shrouded in a cloak.

payton-patch.jpg
USATSI

Here's a look at each team's nominee. The list will update as the final teams announce theirs.

Arizona Cardinals: Antoine Bethea

Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett

Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Carr

Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers: Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears: Trey Burton

Cincinnati Bengals: Carlos Dunlap

Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirksey

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos: Von Miller

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark

Houston Texans: Whitney Mercilus

Indianapolis Colts: Jabaal Sheard

Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles

Kansas City Chiefs: Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Liuget

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots: Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints: Mark Ingram

New York Giants: Michael Thomas

New York Jets: Kelvin Beachum

Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch

Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Long

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gerald McCoy

Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey

Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis

