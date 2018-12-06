NFL teams announce their 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees

One of the NFL's most prestigious awards has nothing to do with what players do on the field. In fact, last year's winner barely saw the field at all. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to the player who does the most for his community. Last year, J.J. Watt took home the award for his role in Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

On Thursday, NFL teams announced their nominees for the award. Each team gets one, and the winner is selected at the NFL Honors awards show at the end of the season.

Current players who have won the award include J.J. Watt (2017), Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald (2016 co-winners), Thomas Davis (2014) and Drew Brees (2006). The previous winners wore a patch of Payton shrouded in a cloak.

Here's a look at each team's nominee. The list will update as the final teams announce theirs.

Arizona Cardinals: Antoine Bethea

For all of his hard work off the field, Antoine Bethea has been named our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.



Congrats to @ABethea41.



Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett

After growing up just 24 miles from Atlanta, Grady Jarrett has been committed to giving back to the community.



Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Carr

.@BCarr39 is our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee presented by @Nationwide.



Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander

For his continuous work on and off the field, we couldn't be more proud to name Lorenzo Alexander as the Buffalo Bills 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Carolina Panthers: Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears: Trey Burton

Cincinnati Bengals: Carlos Dunlap

Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirksey

We are proud to name @Kirko58 our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee!

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos: Von Miller

We're proud to announce that @VonMiller is our 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.



Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark

Houston Texans: Whitney Mercilus

We're proud to announce that Whitney Mercilus is our 2018 Walter Payton @NFL Man of the Year nominee.

Congratulations, @Merci380!



Congratulations, @Merci380! #WPMOY



Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts: Jabaal Sheard

Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles

Congratulations to Blake Bortles on being named our 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Kansas City Chiefs: Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Liuget

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

An All-Pro on the field + in the community.



Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills

Congratulations to our 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee, @KStills!

Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots: Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints: Mark Ingram

New York Giants: Michael Thomas

A captain on the field, a leader off it. Congrats to @Michael31Thomas for being the #NYGiants Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee!



New York Giants

New York Jets: Kelvin Beachum

Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch

Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Long

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide.



Tweet #WPMOYChallenge + Cameron Heyward to help him earn a $25,000 contribution to the charity of his choice.



Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers: Robbie Gould

Every year @NFL teams nominate one player who exhibits excellence both on and off the field to be their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

The #49ers are proud to nominate @RobbieGould09!



San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gerald McCoy

“I know I have an opportunity to change lives and I want to change as many as I can, while I can.”



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey

Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis