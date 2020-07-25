Watch Now: Analysis: NFL, NFLPA Agrees to Amendments to the CBA for 2020 Season ( 9:45 )

NFL teams will be limited in terms of how they conduct meetings when training camps officially kick off this week, but they may take additional precautions when it comes to protecting the most important players on the field. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, multiple teams are considering isolating quarterbacks from each other by having quarterbacks meet remotely, in order to lessen the chance a team loses their entire QB depth chart to COVID-19 during the 2020 season.

"In other words," Breer tweeted Saturday, "they'd have their QBs in separate rooms for meetings over the computer. Sounds crazy, but ... Nothing would be worse than getting your whole QB room wiped out."

The idea isn't far off something Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians floated earlier this offseason as a contingency QB plan. Asked what he would do if starter Tom Brady came down with COVID-19 and could not play, Arians said he was considering quarantining one of the team's three QBs -- most likely the No. 3 -- in the event the top two became infected.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Saturday that other teams are considering following suit.

"The notion of peeling a quarterback away from the rest of the team and keeping him quarantined has begun to spread as coaches begin to crystallize their plans for the coming season," Florio reported. "The question becomes whether the primary backup or the No. 3 man on the depth chart would be quarantined."

It should also be noted that the NFL's revised collective bargaining agreement permits additional practice squad spots for the 2020 season. With scout teams increased to 16 players, four of which can be protected on a weekly basis and six of which can be veterans with unlimited NFL experience, it's possible some teams could attempt to carry -- and call up -- emergency QBs that way.