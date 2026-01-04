Charlie Weis Jr. is considered an up-and-coming star in college coaching ranks, but he may not stay at that level for long. Sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that NFL teams have identified Weis as a possible offensive coordinator candidate heading into the offseason job cycle.

Weis has spent the last four seasons as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and he's only raised his stock in the eyes of decision-makers. Weis helped develop New York Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart, and he turned Trinidad Chambliss into a household name while overseeing the Rebels' top-ranked offense in 2025.

Although Weis is expected to join Lane Kiffin's staff at LSU, he's stayed behind in Oxford to run the Ole Miss offense in the College Football Playoff. Through the first two rounds, which includes a thrilling quarterfinal win over Georgia, the Rebels are averaging 40 points per game.

As our own Brandon Marcello reported, many LSU-bound assistant coaches are expected to leave Ole Miss ahead of its Fiesta Bowl semifinal matchup against Miami on Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona. However, Weis will remain with the Rebels as they pursue a national championship.

Weis, 32, has spent most of his coaching career at the collegiate level. The one exception came in 2017, when he was an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

From 2018-19, Weis worked under Kiffin as an offensive coordinator at FAU. He also spent two seasons as a coordinator at USF before rejoining Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2022.